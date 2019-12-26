April weekend helped set tone for UK’s impressive 2020 recruiting class

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky’s 2020 football recruiting class ranks in the top 20 of some national lists and in the top 25 of every recruiting ranking that I have seen.
What’s even more impressive is that four of the top players in the class — lineman Justin Rogers, quarterback Beau Allen, defensive back Andru Phillips and lineman John Young — all visited the same weekend and formed a bond that helped start the momentum for coach Mark Stoops and his staff.
That was a great weekend. It really was. It was a lot of fun,” Stoops said about the weekend when they were all on campus. “Those guys are great people, great families and I think it was at a time of year when we could spend two days with them.
“It’s hard — and we try to help educate our recruits as best we can of when they come in, because when players come in in-season, the positive is that you get to fly them in and take care of them and put them up and entertain them for a game weekend. But the bad thing for us is we’re so distracted. We’re consumed with trying to win the game.
“And a lot of those games are over late at night. And so our time gets condensed with what we’re able to do and spend time with them. So they came in in the spring. I want to say April. We got to spend some good time with them. ”
Good time indeed that could lead to a lot more good times the next four or five years for Kentucky.
