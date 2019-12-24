Chuck Smith, Belk Bowl, holiday travel from China to Kentucky, Danville basketball on WKYB Tuesday morning

By LARRY VAUGHT
Maybe some radio stations/sports shows go with the “best of” shows at the holidays, but not on WKYB (107.5 FM, wkybfm.com).
Myself and Jayme Phillips will not only have our regular “Focus on Title Town” Tuesday, but we will have an extra 30 minutes with the show starting at 8:30 a.m., not 9 like most days, and ending at 10 — unless we just keep going.
We’ll start with Chuck Smith, who recently announced his retirement as Boyle County football coach .
Legendary Boyle Co. football coach Chuck Smith reportedly announced to his team on Tuesday that he is retiring after leading Boyle to six state championships and 212 wins with only 44 losses during his 19 years with the Rebels. His teams won 47 straight games, second longest streak in state history, during Boyle’s run from 1999-2004 when it won five state titles and 29 straight playoff games.
Smith spent eight years on the UK football coaching staff before returning to Boyle in 2014. HIs 2017 team won the state title. His 2018 team finished 13-1 with the only loss coming to Corbin in the state semifinals and this year Boyle went 14-1 with the lone loss coming to Johnson Central in the state championships game.
We’ll talk about his best memories, whether his future plans might include coaching in college again and his thoughts on who Boyle’s next coach might be.
At 9 we’ll switch our focus to the Dec. 31 Belk Bowl in Charlotte where UK will play Virginia Tech. Danny Morrison, Belk Bowl executive director, will join us to talk about tickets, hotel rooms, fan activities in Charlotte and more.
I’m kind of jealous that every player will get a three-lap ride around at Charlotte Motor Speedway but there will be plenty for fans to do at the EpiCentre Dec. 30 the night before the game and the official Belk Bowl FanFest Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Our third guest will be Rachel Waters and her story is what Christmas is all about. She’s been working in China but has relatives and friends in Danville.
Even though this trip had been planned for months, she was detained leaving Beijing and nearly missed her 11-hour flight. Once she landed in San Francisco, her bags were missing and even though they were found, she missed her connecting flight to Kentucky. That left her with a 10-hour layover before she took a flight to Chicago and then Lexington. It was a “mere” 47 hours from China to Kentucky but she’s thrilled to be here.
She turned down a chance once to play college volleyball at Kentucky before going to Coker University in South Carolina. She eventually played professional volleyball where she traveled to most European countries. She transferred to a professional team in China in October of 2018, got a job as a TV broadcaster and has spent the last 15 months working in China.
We’ll talk about why coming home for Christmas was so important, how hard it is to be a UK basketball fan living overseas and more.
Wrapping up the show about 9:45 a.m. will be Danville boys basketball coach Ed McKinney. His team is hosting the Baird Wealth Management Holiday Hoops Classic Thursday night through Saturday night. Other teams are Layfayette, Spencer County, Mercer County, Augusta, Middlesboro and Madison Southern.
McKinney said John Stomberger, who manages the Danville office of Baird Wealth, graciously agreed to sponsor the event where the Admirals will play four games.
“Because of Baird’s generosity, local kids will have an opportunity to further themselves as players and people,” McKinney said
