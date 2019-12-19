John Calipari hopes “disappointing” loss will eventually help Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
LAS VEGAS — Will losing to Utah 69-66 here Wednesday night be good for Kentucky?
Coach John Calipari hopes so.
“A lot of times you win a game like this it hurts you more than it helps you. A lot of times you have to take it to understand that this is not going to work this way, and it’s not going to work for individuals either,” Calipari said after his team almost rallied to win after being down 17 points with 12 minutes to play.
Calipari admitted it was a “great win” that Utah deserved.
“It’s disappointing, but this stuff happens,” Calipari said.
Well, it’s happened twice now because last month Kentucky lost in Rupp Arena to Evansville, a team that lost by 26 points at Jacksonville State Monday. Utah had lost to Coastal Carolina and Tulane.
Utah had the lead for almost 38 minutes in this game and hit eight 3-pointers to only two for UK — which shot 17. The Utes also had as many rebounds as UK.
“I know this, you gotta fight. We fought to get back in the game. Then we fought – dove on the floor, we got after balls, we did some stuff. So why didn’t you start that way? Because you don’t think you have to fight,” Calipari said.
Why would the Cats think that? The coach had no way to explain it.
“How about they had three freshmen starting and two sophomores and they punched us in the mouth?” Calipari said. “So all this stuff about my young team? He has a young team, too. One guys weighs 250. Uh no, 195. The other guy weighs 260, no 210. They weren’t beasts that way.”
No they were not but they looked like beasts playing against UK because Utah had its way inside most of the game against older, more experienced UK players.
“What they did was they physically fought. They fought for position. They fought you on defense. They fought for rebounds. It’s what I’m trying to get my team to do,” Calipari said.
He’s been preaching that for weeks. So far, the Cats don’t seem to have bought in totally — something they better do before playing No. 5 Ohio State here Saturday or it could get ugly. Same with a home game Dec. 28 against No. 3 Louisville.
“My team, more than any team I’ve coached in the last five to seven years, needs each other,” Calipari said. “You have to do your job or we’re in trouble and most of that is battle. We all have to do this together.”
The object of the game is to win the game. Losses are not good.
Trying to convince oneself that losing is good is classic rationalization, and I find it sad hearing it from the head coach.
Players taking opponents lightly, players talking out of school about an opponent, players unable to make shots, players who seem unable to recognize a good shot from a bad shot.
All of these issues can and should be addressed so there will not be losses due to these excuses, and failure of coaches to teach and players to learn these lessons as a prevention against losses does not excuse the loss because some players might just understand the issue now that they have been force fed the products of defeat.
Say what? All you guys that are on Calipari’s case after a close loss like this could be on to something. I guess Barnhart needs to just go ahead and fire Calipari, right? I hate to see UK lose anytime, but it happens, even after great effort. You can play good defense, and still lose if the shots ain’t falling. Some of you people are just a bunch of sore losers.
Where did you see great effort? They had no idea what they were doing the first 3/4’s of the game. Don’t you get tired of coach saying “we got out played and out coached?” Have you ever seen a UK team miss as many in close shots and 3’s as Cal’s team last couple of years?
I saw the game, and It was not a lack of effort IMO. It was poor shooting. It gets real tough on a young team when collectively they can’t buy a basket. I give Utah credit for a great win. Now, was that effort from UK that cut that Utah lead of 17 points on a horrible shooting night , tie the game after a double digit lead in the second half, and have a chance to win? If you are honest, yes it was.
I’ll tell you what I’ll do Mike. I say UK beats OSU. If they don’t, I’ll leave this site for a year and join the hot shot Catmandoo in exile. Of course he has already broken his word. Shows you how good his word is now don’t it? /////// Now if UK beats OSU, you leave for a year. You game? You are so sure this UK team is a loser anyway, and their HOF Coach is a fraud, according to you. What do you have to lose? OSU is a great team. You in?
Duped by Cal…remember he said this would be his best shooting team and more makers than shooters.