John Schlarman helps UK land two more big-time offensive linemen

By LARRY VAUGHT
The last four years Kentucky’s offensive line has enabled Benny Snell to become UK’s all-time rushing leader and this season helped Lynn Bowden become a national headline maker as a record-setting running quarterback after his move from receiver midway of the season.
Offensive line coach John Schlarman has produced NFL draft picks and a line that is respected not only in the Southeastern Conference but also across the country.
Need proof? Just look at what happened Tuesday.
Two big-time offensive linemen committed to Kentucky and both had a lot of other options. Virginia high school guard R.J. Adams picked Kentucky over Alabama, North Carolina State, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU and Oregon. He’s a 6-3, 318-pound four-star recruit.
Jeremy Flax, a 6-6, 320-pound lineman at Independence (Kansas) Community College, had narrowed his choices to Auburn, Texas Tech and Kentucky. He also made a visit to Arizona.
Flax is from Michigan and Cats Pause/247 Sports recruiting writer Josh Edwards said a visit UK’s coaching staff made to Michigan to see his mother and went to the school where she teaches along with Flax’s official visit to UK swung him from Auburn to Kentucky.
Flax should be on campus in January. He told Edwards he would like to be in a position to be drafted after two seasons at UK but would have no problem if he needs to play three years for Kentucky.
He’s considered the nation’s second best junior college offensive tackle by 247Sports.
Adams thinks he has a chance to come and play early at UK but won’t arrive on campus until June after completing his high school senior year.
Adams, like Flax, said the chance to play for Schlarman was a big factor in his decision to pick Kentucky.
