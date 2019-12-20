Kentucky adds four-star Louisiana defensive back Joel Williams

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky added another piece to its impressive recruiting class when consensus four-star defensive back Joel Williams signed with the Wildcats on Thursday. The highly regarded prospect picked UK out of a final six that included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU.
A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Williams received a four-star ranking from all of the major recruiting services and was a top-30 safety in the class according the Rivals.com. He helped lead Madison Prep Academy to a 13-2 record and state playoff appearance this season, starring on both sides of the ball. He is rated as the No. 13 overall athlete in the class by 247Sports. Williams also is expected to enroll at UK in January.
The signing further bolsters a class rated in the Top 20 nationally by Rivals and includes several of the highest-rated players to sign with UK since the recruiting services began evaluating and ranking players. The Cats now have ten signees who have been rated as four- or five-star players by Rivals.
Joel Williams, Defensive Back, 6-1, 190, Fr.-HS, Baton Rouge, La. (Madison Prep Academy) – Four-star recruit by all of the major recruiting services … Ranked as the No. 26 safety nationally by Rivals … Ability to play both sides of the ball, as he spent time at wide receiver in high school … Led the Chargers to an 13-2 record and an appearance in the 3A playoffs as a senior … Had 10 TD catches, 35 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and three interceptions as a junior … Coached by Landry Williams … Picked Kentucky over Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, and Georgia.
