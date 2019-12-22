Nate Sestina quit being hesitant and made big “impact” for Cats in loss

By LARRY VAUGHT
LAS VEGAS — Before Kentucky played Ohio State, coach John Calipari talked about he still had to “figure out” what he needed Nate Sestina to do now that he was close to being full recovered from the broken wrist he suffered in November.
Calipari said 3-point shooting was something he knew Sestina could add but that he could also be good in the post.
On Saturday, Sestina was better than good from 3-point range. He went 5-for-8 from 3-point range and 6-for-11 overall to lead UK with 17 points in the 71-65 loss to Ohio State. He had four rebounds, including three offensive boards, and one steal in 32 minutes — more than Calipari anticipated him playing but needed because Nick Richards got in early foul trouble, played just 12 minutes and had only two points and no rebounds.
“He made an impact coming off the bench, scoring 17 points,” Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson, who had 10 points and eight rebounds, said. “When you have a guy like that on your team, that’s good for your team, having a boost like that off the bench.”
“He’s a great player,” Ohio State’s Kyle Young said. “We’ve played him previously (when Sestina was at Bucknell last year), so we knew what his game was about. We knew he’s a player who made big shots.”
Sestina didn’t score Wednesday in limited play against Utah in his first game back after breaking the wrist in practice. He admitted Saturday he was a “little hesitant” that first game.
“Didn’t want to put my hand out there, put it in passing lanes, go up with two hands to rebound. I talked to the coaching staff and they were just like, ‘Listen, you need to just forget about it, forget about the injury,’” Sestina said.
That’s what the senior tried to do Saturday and did. He was not slow to dive on the floor for loose balls or sacrifice his body battling to get rebounds.
“It was just a toughness thing. We knew they were going to be physical, the Big-10’s known for that,” Sestina said. “I played Ohio State last year. They were physical, so I kind of knew that coming in and I was just trying to do the same thing for them.”
Calipari had put in a plan to use Sestina like what he did with 6-9 Derek Willis his last two years at UK where he stretched defenses with his 3-point shooting,
“We put in some stuff and what they did after he banged a couple, they just said okay we’re going to switch. Well, there’s two things you do,” Calipari said. “You run him into the post with the point guard, and you bring that other big out. Or you tell your point, it’s called a boomerang, he throws it, they get it right back to him and he goes downhill right at that big. You do one of the two. We’ll work on that kind of stuff, we haven’t had it.”
Sestina had his five 3-pointers in the game’s first 26 minutes before Ohio State coach Chris Holtman switched defensive strategy after spending halftime figuring out a way to stop Sestina’s 3-pointers.
“That guy can coach, too,” Calipari said.
Kentucky sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans said Sestina’s presence was a “big deal” for the team.
“He knocked down some big 3’s that we needed and then got other guys hitting shots, which he’s a vocal leader at all times, on and off the court and that’s what we need,” Hagans said.
Nate had a great game, now can he repeat that on a regular basis? If he can, whose PT does he get…EJ”s, Nick’s? Our best lineup is Ashton, Immanuel, Keion, Nick, and Nate. Have Tyrese backup Ashton and Immanuel, Kahlil backsup Keion, and EJ backups Nick and Nate. That has our most experienced players starting and gives the other 3 plenty of PT. Johnny just isn’t getting this and will have to wait for someone to get hurt or in foul trouble to get any PT. Until this team starts playing inside/out, they will continue to struggle against the better teams. This team is going to have to learn how to play a 2-3 zone along with a 1-3-1 half court trap. Until opposing defenses have to focus on guarding the post, the dribble drive offense is going to continue to dribble into double teams with the result being 60 point games. Coach complains that they don’t do what he tells them, THEN PUT THEM ON THE BENCH. I would rather lose with a guy trying to do what is asked of him instead of win some and lose some with a guy who just does what he wants, when he wants. Nick and EJ should be taking 20 -25 shots a game. Nate should get at least 10 with at least half of those being 3’s. Look at our numbers. We have it backwards. Our guards/wings are taking 35+ shots a game….that is Calipari’s offense and it isn’t working. Calipari keeps bringing in these type of players and the good big men want none of it. He knows this is a losing formula. He can’t change it before the 2022 draft and to continue it is going to damage his value to the NBA or anything else he might chose to do (ESPN). I have said many times he will leave by the 2022 season, and I am thinking I am wrong about that. Now, I can see him leaving after this year or most definitely by the 2021 season. For him to stay any longer is career suicide. Barnhart needs to understand this and start working on getting the right guy lined up to take his place. The Know Nothing Rah Rahs will cry and scream about this until the writing is on the wall and then they will do an immediate aboutface and claim they knew it was coming all along.
How does a team peak in first game of year? You have got to wonder what this overpaid coaching staff does during the week. This is not a good team or a well coached team by any stretch. Nick and EJ have got to be 2 of the softest, laziest big men to ever suit up. It is hard to say if the light will ever come on for Brooks, Whitney or Jebari Juzang. Scariest thing is to watch Whitney head for the foul line. This is NOT UK basketball…..not sure we ever recovered from Wisconsin.
I do not like how this season is currently going, but there is not a coach out there that I would take over Cal. Yes, there are some good coaches we could get, but you would be basing their “good coaching” on 2 maybe 3 years. No coach out there even comes close to comparing what Cal has done during his time at UK.
Is this fun, NO. Will it change, absolutely.
Everyone that follows UK knows we usually turn it on later in the season. I would rather turn it on later, than start fast and fizzle.
I agree with Catmandoo that Nick needs a lot more touches. This game would have probably been different if Nick does not get into foul trouble. Nick is our best inside player and probably the best player overall. He needs lots of touches. As for EJ, he is still very inconsistent with his shot and needs to really work on his baby hook.
I think Cals biggest problem is the Assistants; with the exception of Payne. They could not win as coaches, so why would you keep them as Assistants. Cal needs a really good offensive minded coach and a really good defensive minded coach. Get them from other schools so they can bring new ideas to the table.
The main problem with this team are the preseason expectations. Remember, these expectations were made before they ever played a game; and that is not really fair to any of these kids.