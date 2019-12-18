Ohio State’s loss no surprise to John Calipari but UK coach knows Buckeyes are “legit”

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach John Calipari said Wednesday that his team is used to being tested and wasn’t surprised by Ohio State’s 81-74 loss to Minnesota Sunday night.
“My teams historically are marked teams, so we’re used to doing it,” he said. “A lot of teams are not. Like, you’re just the next game on that team’s schedule. We’re marked.
“So, our kids get used to having an unbelievable effort and you’re not surprised by shots going in. You’re not surprised by players getting 40 points and the next game they get eight. They get 40 on you because they’re playing out of their minds.”
Despite the loss, Calipari said the Buckeyes are the real deal.
“If Ohio State isn’t the best team in the country right now, they’re the second-best team,” he said. “They’re physical. They’ve got size. Their guard play … they’re so well-coached. They defend. They fight. They’ve got some veterans. They’re legit.”
Kentucky will play Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic. The Cats play Utah tonight in Las Vegas.
Gametracker: Kentucky vs. Utah at Las Vegas, 11 p.m., Wednesday. TV/Radio: ESPN2, UK Radio Network.
* * *
