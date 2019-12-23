Signee John Young “high character kid” any team would want

By LARRY VAUGHT
Mercer County coach David Buchanan faced Kentucky commit John Young twice this season and came away impressed with the Louisville Christian Academy offensive lineman.
“He is a big tall athlete that can move. He plays hard,” Buchanan said. “He’s so consistent. He is always solid on both sides of the ball. After playing them, our kids spoke highly of John … both as a player and a person.”
Buchanan’s youngest son, Trosper, was the team’s extra point snapper and was on the field at times when Young was in the defensive line.
“Trosper said John Young was cool and how he handled things well on the field,” Buchanan said. “He’s just a high character kid that you would want on your team. You can’t be a champion on the field if you are not a champion off the field. I am glad he will be representing our university and our state and I think he’s going to be a really good player for Kentucky.”
Young is one of the players UK signed in what could be a top 20 recruiting class, the best ever at Kentucky.
Another signee was Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen, this year’s Paul Hornung Award winner. He likely will be rooming with Young at UK.
“When we were in the recruiting process and before we were committed to Kentucky, we talked about our interest in Kentucky and we are both pretty nearby, we started hanging out if I went to Louisville or if he came down to Lexington,” Allen said. “We just built a bond.
“We both figured out early we were going to Kentucky and we just kept building our relationship since then. So that’s why we will probably be rooming together. It’s always great to have a bond with your offensive linemen and have them as your closest friends because they take care of you on the field.”
Young said there was extra motivation for spending time at Allen’s house.
“Beau’s mom has great food,” Young laughed and said. “So that was definitely the place to hang out and he is so close to the stadium, too. They are such a great family and so welcoming to all the commits. It really helped us all bond more I think.”
