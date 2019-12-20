UK signee B.J. Boston looked even better in person than he did on video

By LARRY VAUGHT
LAS VEGAS — I had seen video of Kentucky signee B.J. Boston. I had heard from Rivals.com recruiting writer Krysten Peek about how good a player he was.
However, I had never seen the 6-5 Boston play in person — until Thursday. I took a few hours to go to the prestigious Tarkanian Classic here and watched Boston and Sierra Canyon blast Northeast (Florida) 66-47.
Boston had an easy 17 points to lead his team that included a dazzling, step-back 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer.
He definitely impressed me with his court vision and passing. He also did things UK fans are going to like — he took a charge, posted up a smaller guard in the lane and scored, and didn’t mind going to the boards.
His length is amazing. No way can you appreciate his size and length on a video until you see him play in person.
He also runs the court very, very well.
I thought Prolific Prep star Jalen Green, who is ranked No. 3 in the 2020 recruiting class, was a future superstar when I watched him play at the Marshall County Hoopfest and it made me wonder why UK basically pulled his offer after getting commitments from Boston and Terrence Clarke.
Knowing that Clarke is supposed to be even better than Boston, now I have a better understanding of why Calipari was apparently satisfied with Clarke and Boston in his 2020 backcourt recruiting class along with point guard Devin Askew, who is also playing in the Tarkanian Classic and was at UK’s game Wednesday night against Utah.
