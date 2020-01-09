After 25 1/2 years, former UK cheerleader Allison Begley sells Cheer-Nastics in Harrodsburg

By ALLISON BEGLEY
After cheering for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball and football teams and graduating in 1994, I opened Allison’s Cheer-Nastics in July on Main Street in Harrodsburg. Allison’s Cheer-Nastics has had thousands of girls and boys come through our doors for cheerleading and gymnastic lessons.
During this time, our competitive cheer teams have traveled all over Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida to showcase our talented teams. Our teams have won numerous choreography awards, over 150 division titles, 59 Grand Championships and 8 National Championships. Simply put, Allison’s Cheer-Nastics has been the gold standard when it comes to competitive cheerleading.
I have enjoyed this immensly as my own two daughters started at 18 months old and cheered competively till they turned 18 years old. With our oldest daughter now in college and our youngest daughter set to graduate high school in May, I feel that the time is right to hand this off to someone else.
After being in business for 25 1/2 years, I have recently sold the business to a franchise called Cheerville based out of Bowling Green. This will be their fifth competitive cheer gym with two additional gyms coming soon for a total of seven. I will still be involved weekly at the facility but selling the business at this time will provide me more time with my family.
Starting April 1, Allison’s Cheer-Nastics will be known as Cheerville. They have lots of big plans. They will grow the facility from 3,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet. They will have 5-7 competitive cheer teams for all ages. They will host birthday parties, private and group lessons, and work with school squads.
I want to thank Mercer County and the surrounding counties for supporting my business. I have been blessed to have great kids, parent support and great assistant coaches along the way.
