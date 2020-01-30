Ashton Hagans “can’t have five turnovers” in game if he is nation’s best point guard

By LARRY VAUGHT
Ashton Hagans can be sensational and frustrating — all in the same game at times.
In Wednesday’s win over Vanderbilt, Hagans had 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from field and 4-for-5 at foul line, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes. However, he also continued a disturbing trend with five turnovers.
He has 144 assists to 67 turnovers in 20 games — a better than 2:1 assist/turnover ratio. However, in the last six games he has 22 turnovers and in three of the last nine games he has had five turnovers.
Overall, he’s averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 turnovers and 2.2 steals per game. He’s clearly UK’s on-court leader but his mistakes can drive Calipari zany.
“He just gets sloppy. I mean, make the easiest play can you make. He had four (turnovers) at halftime. I don’t know what he ended up with. He had one in the second half, yeah. He had four in the first half, which were, What are you doing?” Calipari said.
“Like the pass he threw long, he could have thrown it to Immanuel (Quickley) who could have thrown it up the court and he just threw it into the guy’s arms. What are you doing? ”
Then the coach took up for his star sophomore.
“But let me tell you, it’s hard when a kid fights like he fights and plays as hard as he plays and pressures and does things, it’s hard to, you know, like I got to call him over and say, ‘Come on, I know you’re playing hard but that’s …'” Calipari said.
“I’m trying to promote him as the best point guard in the country because I really believe it. Can’t have five turnovers though. Have two. Have two.”
