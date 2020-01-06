Ashton Hagans wants to practice/play but assistant Joel Justus not sure if he will do either

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus said today at noon that he was unsure if sophomore guard Ashton Hagans would practice today depending on recommendations from the medical staff and is not sure about his status for Tuesday night’s game at Georgia.
“We’ll see where he is today,” Justus said.
Justus said Hagans’ expected “day to day” status after injuring his ankle late in Saturday’s win over Missouri doesn’t mean he won’t want to practice. Hagans is a Georgia native and had one of his best games in a win at Georgia last year.
Guard Immanuel Quickley said Hagans told him he “feels good” and he knows Hagans wants to play Tuesday night.
“If he is there great, if not we have confidence in other guys,” Justus said.
However, Justus didn’t deny that Hagans is UK’s defensive starter.
“That is an important part of how we play. He gives the other guys confidence. He is a player who gives us a defensive identity and when Cal’s teams have been great that’s what they have had,” Justus said. “But if he is not out there somebody else will have to pick up the slack.”
