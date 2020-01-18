By LARRY VAUGHT
Dream City Christian (Ariz.) guard MarJon Beauchamp has already declared that in June he will start training for the 2021 NBA Draft in San Francisco with trainer Frank Matrisciano and also get training from former NBA coaches.
He had plenty of college scholarship offers, but the 6-6 guard just decided this was the best path for him to make the NBA.
“I have talked to a couple of top players about it and they are thinking about it (this year). I think I am starting a trend and more people will be coming into it,” Beauchamp said.
He did not have a Kentucky offer but he knows plenty about the UK basketball program.
“Everyone loves them. They are probably the biggest school in college,” Beauchamp said. “I watched them growing up and John Wall was one of my favorite. Anthony Davis was, too. They are probably my favorites at UK but everybody knows about Kentucky basketball.”
That includes 6-11 Alex Tchikou, a top 25 player in the 2021 class who plays for Dream City also. He’s from France and didn’t start playing basketball until age 14 because he had always played soccer.
“I have heard of Kentucky basketball and I am interested in them but they have never really reached out to me,” Tchikou, who played at the McCracken County Mustang Madness and Marshall County Hoopfest both this season, said. “I definitely follow them and like coach (John) Calipari’s mentality. I am just waiting for them to reach out to me.”
Kentucky coaches may have reached out to his coach and Tchikou says he would “definitely” like to hear from UK himself.
“When I came to the U.S. for the first time I had a list of schools that I wanted them to offer (me a scholarship). I pretty much have everybody I wanted. I am just missing Kentucky,” he said. “I have another year in high school but I am still open for recruiting. I definitely have some schools that have set the tone and really interested in me but Kentucky is a school I want to hear from.”
