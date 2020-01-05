Immanuel Quickley says Ashton Hagans “heart and soul of our team”

By LARRY VAUGHT
What did sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley think when he saw Ashton Hagans limping off the floor late in Saturday’s win over Missouri with some type of foot/leg injury?
“I didn’t even see the play. I don’t even think he knew what happened. When he was limping though, it definitely dropped my heart,” Quickley said.
“I’m sure everybody was holding their breath a little bit. Because he’s basically the heart and soul of our team. Offensively, defensively, he’s a leader. Everything he does, everything works out.”
Center Nate Sestina didn’t know Hagans was hurt until he got off the court.
“He’s our guy. He’s our go to guy on offense and defense. He gets stuff moving. He gets us the ball on defense and I hope everything is alright with him,” Sestina said.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said after the game Saturday he thought it was just an ankle sprain but didn’t know what his playing status would be. If he can’t go Tuesday night at Georgia or is limited, Quickley — who had a career-high 23 points Saturday — knows he’ll have to do more.
“Just try to pick up the little stuff that he does. He’s really active on defense, trying to get steals and stuff,” Quickley said. “He gets everybody else involved, so you know we’re gonna have be an even better passing team than we already are.
“He’s a leader ya know. We’re gonna have to talk, pick up little stuff that he does, and hopefully everybody together will make up for that.”
