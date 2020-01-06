Immanuel Quickley shooting — and making — transition 3-pointers

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — Immanuel Quickley is comfortable shooting 3-pointers in transition and it showed in Kentucky’s 71-59 win over Missouri Saturday at Rupp Arena.
“I’m very comfortable (shooting 3-pointers in transition),” said Quickley, who made four shots from long range in the team’s Southeastern Conference opener against the Tigers. “(Transition 3-pointers) — that’s one of the drills I do best in. I make like 10 or 11 in a row. It’s also in my pregame warmup and I do it pretty much every day in my workout. I try to make sure I get those game shots and transition threes.”
Quickley made four shots from long range against Missouri, including one in the first half that gave the Wildcats the lead for good.
“It’s always good to help change the game,” he said. “My way is just the 3. I think the coach even called a timeout. If you can get a coach to call a timeout that’s another great thing.”
Coming off a 78-70 win over No. 7 Louisville last weekend, Quickley said the Wildcats played well enough to win against the Tigers.
“It was really great,” Quickley said. “Any win you can get. It’s better to learn from a win than a loss, I don’t think we played great, but we played good enough to win. Missouri’s a really good team so I give them credit. But we just have to learn from what we did today, watch film and just be ready.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m. Tuesday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
His shooting from long range and at the free throw line has made a huge impact for UK in these last two wins. Quickley has become a weapon for UK.
Looks like he has a “routine “ at the free throw line. Reminds me of good free throw shooters from the past. Borrowing from Yogi Berra, free throw shooting is 90% mental & 50% physical. Hope it continues.
I agree his “routine” is working at the free throw line. He is an interesting player. Well spoken too IMO.