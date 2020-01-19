Photographer Vicky Graff was in Arkansas Saturday when Kentucky coach John Calipari got ejected in the second half when Arkansas had shot 15 free throws and UK none and her pictures show the frustration/emotion Calipari had when he was tossed midway of the second half.
John Calipari ejection photo gallery by Vicky Graff
