Kahlil Whitney’s departure from UK a surprise to signee Isaiah Jackson

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky basketball fans were shocked last week when freshman Kahlil Whitney, a 2019 McDonald’s All-American, left the team without giving any specific reasons or apparently any specific plans about his basketball future.
However, it also stunned Kentucky signee Isaiah Jackson, a 6-8 forward with a wealth of skills.
“Kahlil leaving was a shock to me and him (Jackson), too,” said David McGlown, Jackson’s coach at Waterford Mott (Michigan) High School. “We talked about it when it happened. He didn’t even know about it.”
Does Whitney’s abrupt departure worry Jackson about coming to UK?
“It’s not a big concern of his,” McGlown said. “He is so locked in and ready to go. He loves coach Cal so much.
“He knows what it is going to be likes and knows his relationship with Cal and his locked in and ready to go.”
McGlown was also stunned when Jackson, who transferred to Waterford Mott this season, did not make the McDonald’s All-American Game.
“I was kind of shocked when I saw the team,” the coach said. “It is real guard heavy on both teams. There are not a lot of longer guys, like Isaiah on the teams but he will just use that as motivation.”
Still, McGlown has to wonder about the 24 players picked ahead of Jackson.
“It’s just hard to believe there are 24 players better than him,” McGlown said.
Remember that the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game did not include Tyler Herro, who is now a NBA rookie terror after playing one year at Kentucky.
Recent Comments