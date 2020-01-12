Kentucky’s national championship cheerleading squad performed the routine at halftime of Saturday’s Alabama-Kentucky game that it will be performing hoping to secure another national championship. Photos by Vick Graff.
Kentucky cheerleading photo gallery by Vicky Graff
