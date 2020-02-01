Kentucky football gets huge commitment — Vince Marrow is staying

Kentucky football’s latest commit won’t have an impact on the 2020 recruiting ranks — but he should.
Recruiting coordinator/associate head coach Vince Marrow announced on Twitter Friday night that rather than pursuing the head coaching job at Youngstown State — his hometown — he was going to remain at Kentucky.
That’s big news because Marrow has been with coach Mark Stoops since his arrival at UK and has helped elevate Kentucky recruiting to an all-time high.
Marrow tweeted his decision Friday.
“Hey BBN I love and appreciate you guys more than you know! It’s been a pleasure working for UK fans across the country. That said my desire to stay in the Commonwealth is greater than my desire to return to Youngstown and be Head Coach. Thanks for the respect & consideration,” Marrow tweeted.
Marrow had reportedly told several UK recruits that he did not plan to leave Kentucky but he certainly owed it to himself to listen to the offer because his ultimate goal is to be a head coach. One of the recruits who was paying attention to Marrow’s decision was Ohio running back Michael Drennen, who plans to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday. Marrow started recruiting Drennen when he was in the eighth grade.
Drennen had thought to be down to Kentucky and Ohio State but some have speculated that USC has also gotten into consideration recently.
