Landen Bartleson “will no longer be welcomed” at Notre Dame following arrest

By LARRY VAUGHT
As expected, Notre Dame has released 2020 signee Landen Bartleson of Boyle County from his scholarship due to his arrest on a variety of charges in Danville on Friday.
He was one of three charged with theft of seven guns from a story and theft of a car from Centre College.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly didn’t have any comment after the arrest Friday but that changed Saturday.
“After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program,” Kelly said in a statement. “This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well.”
Bartleson was a three-year starter for the Rebels, including the 2017 state championship team. Boyle also made the state title game last season but lost in the final and fell in the state semifinals in 2018.
Bartleson, 18, and two 16-year-old juveniles were charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Bartleson is lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond pending and likely will be in court on Tuesday.
