Libero Gabby Curry as driven in classroom as on volleyball court

By LARRY VAUGHT
Junior Gabby Curry, the SEC Libero of the Year, was one of 22 UK athletes who graduated in December — just a a few weeks after Kentucky won a third straight SEC championship with Curry as a starter again.
“I came in early and had some (college) credits (from high school) and our academic team does a good job pushing us,” Curry said when asked how she graduated midway of her junior year. “It was feasible for me to do that, so I chose to do that and get my grad degree.”
She will start work on her Master of Business Administration degree this month and finish in 2021. She talked to teammate Leah Meyer, a graduate transfer from Duke this season, who was in the same MBA program.
“She said it was doable. I am super positive about what I am going to do, so I think it will be good,” Curry said.
Her father, Buddy, a former NFL player, agrees.
“Gabby is about personal excellence. She is an intense competitor who is driven to excel in school and maximize her education. She plans her time well and is very organized,” Buddy Curry said.
So organized that she graduated from Buford (Ga.) High School a semester early to join the UK volleyball team as a walk-on for one semester.
“Club volleyball where I am is really expensive, so it only cost about $1,000 more to come up here and get really good training at Kentucky,” Gabby Curry said. “We decided to do that over just playing club volleyball.
“I think the amount of quality touches I got here pushed me to be the best I could be in the fall (of my freshman year). Obviously freshman year is hard for anybody so that made the transition much easier.”
Curry, who played for Team USA last summer, certainly has made the coaching at UK pay off for her.
“I think personally growth outside the court has led to growth on the court. I think learning how to be a good teammate, learning how to be a leader, how to please your coaches and do the things they ask you to do is really key,” Curry said.
“Skill-wise, I couldn’t have picked a better program to come to. Number one, they teach the things that work well for my body and work well as an athlete. Then two, the coaches are just really supportive. The way they give information is important. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
