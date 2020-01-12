Mark Stoops expects “100 percent” that Terry Wilson will be ready to go next season

By LARRY VAUGHT
If Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is right, injured quarterback Terry Wilson will be healthy enough to start when UK opens the 2020 season Sept. 5th against Eastern Michigan.
“I 100 percent anticipate he’ll be ready to go,” Stoops said before UK played in the Belk Bowl last week.”
However, Stoops also said that was his opinion and not based yet on anything medical personnel had told him. Wilson was UK’s starter in 2018 when the Cats went 10-3 and threw for 1,889 yards and ran for 547 yards. He tore a patellar tendon in his left knee in week two this season.
Wilson will miss spring practice but was on the field throwing in Charlotte during pregame workouts at the Belk Bowl with his UK teammates.
“He looks good. He’s got to continue to build that quad. That’s the big thing with that type of injury because you have a tendency to get some atrophy from letting that heal for so long,” Stoops said. “He’s got to get some weight back on, in general, but we had a talk before we left for the bowl, before we had the little Christmas break, and he knows that.
“He’s able to attack the weight room now. He was getting big, and he needs to be. Not in a bad way, but a good way.”
I look forward to his return. But if something does prevent that from happening, I’m confident well get through it just fine.
