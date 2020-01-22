NBA rookie star Ja Morant knows it is Ashton Hagans who makes Kentucky go

By LARRY VAUGHT
If you ask John Calipari who is the nation’s best point guard, he’s going to say his sophomore, Ashton Hagans, because of the way he defends in every situation.
Hagans had five rebounds, four steals and one blocked shot in Tuesday’s 89-79 win over visiting Georgia but also did his share on offense with 23 points and nine assists.
That performance got a mention from former Murray State University star and current NBA rookie Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies on social media Tuesday night.
“Hagans make kentucky go,” Morant posted on Twitter.
That mention from Morant, who has over 300,000 Twitter followers, did not surprise Hagans.
“Actually, me and Ja talk a few times here and there, but you know I always try to get some advice from him,” Hagans said after the game when told about Morant’s tweet. “He always hits me back real quick, so I just thank him.
“He inspires me to go harder. He inspires a lot of people actually. Knowing somebody like Ja, to just pick some stuff from his game and just add it to mine, you know, it’s a good thing to have him on my side.”
Hagans, a Georgia native, certainly didn’t have any fans on the Georgia bench and could be seen chirping at players on the bench several times early in the game.
“They were talking to me out there, so you know I just had to talk,” Hagans, who verbally committed to Georgia before switching his pledge to UK, said. “It wasn’t too much. Nothing to the heart. We were just out there, you know, having fun.”
Recent Comments