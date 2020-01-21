New Boyle football coach Justin Haddix on WKYB-FM Wednesday; Thursday’s show will deal with tourism, Danville school system concerns

By LARRY VAUGHT
Want to know more about new Boyle County High School football coach Justin Haddix? Join myself and Jayme Phillips on WKYB (107.5 FM, wkybfm.com) Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when Haddix is our guest on special edition of “Focus on Title Town.”
He resigned at Corbin Sunday to become the successor to Chuck Smith at Boyle. We’ll ask about what attracted him to Boyle as well as what it will be like trying to follow the legacy Smith left.
Haddix was a successful quarterback at Breathitt County and then at Western Kentucky University.
Boyle football parents and supporters can meet Haddix Thursday night at 6:30 at the Showroom in Danville when there will be a press conference and reception for the new coach.
Thursday Show
I will be back for my regular show on WKYB-FM Thursday at 9 a.m.
First guest will be Jennifer Kirchner, executive director of the Danville-Boyle County Convention & Visitor Burea, to talk about everything from future plans for Constitution Square to the upcoming national census to job growth in Boyle County. We’ll even find out what plans are in work for special events coming up in Danville and Boyle County in the months ahead.
The second half of the show will have Camille Towns. We’ll talk about the financial deficit facing the Danville school district and some recent suggestions for how to cut $1 million out of the next budget.
She’s had one child graduate from Danville High School and another one who attends school there now. She’s a private music teacher currently doing educational research on the side. She is a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Policy Studies and her research in leadership has been cited nationally. She is also certified in school administration.
Towns has concerns about the future of Danville schools as I do and we’ll spend 30 minutes discussing those concerns and more.
Recent Comments