Notre Dame signee Landen Bartleson of Boyle County arrested on burglary, receiving stolen property charges

By LARRY VAUGHT
Boyle County High School senior Landen Bartleson was one of three people arrested Friday following the investigation of a burglary of multiple weapons and motor vehicle theft. The other two arrested were 16-year-old juveniles.
Bartleson was a Notre Dame football signee in December and three-year starter for Boyle. He was on the 2017 state championship team and this year’s team reached the state championship game before losing. He was a three-star prospect and was ranked among the nation’s top 40 defensive backs by Rivals.com.
He was lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center tonight after being booked at 6:42 p.m. Charges on the detention center website are first degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and second degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Not only were Danville police officers involved in the case and arrest but so were Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and members of the Boyle County Sheriffs Department.
Here’s what was posted on the Danville Police Department Facebook page:
“On Friday January 24, 2020 at 8:18 a.m. Danville Police officers and detectives responded to On Target at 60 Westridge Drive for a burglary that occurred overnight. Investigators determined that the suspects entered the business after smashing a window. Once inside multiple weapons were removed.
“During the investigation officers were able to develop and locate three suspects and take them into custody. Officers identified and charged two male juveniles ages 16 of Danville, and one adult Landon Bartleson, 18, of Harrodsburg. All three were charged with burglary 1st degree, and criminal mischief 1st degree.
“Danville Police were also investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred on the Centre College Campus during the overnight hours. Investigators were able to link the juveniles and Bartleson to that theft. All three were additionally charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
“The vehicle a 2015 Lexus NX200T was recovered on Alum Springs Crosspike. Investigators recovered all nine of the stolen firearms from the burglary.
“Bartleson was transported to the Boyle County Detention Center and both juveniles have been placed in the Adair Regional Juvenile Facility. Danville Police were assisted by the ATF and the Boyle County Sheriffs Office.”
Obviously Danville police did a fantastic job working the case and making arrests so quick with help of about 10 ATF agents and Boyle Sheriff deputies.
Notre Dame released the following statement to WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind., on Friday night: “We have just learned of the situation and are not commenting further until we gather more information.”
