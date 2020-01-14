Simple things have helped make Immanuel Quickley’s sophomore season easier

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON —Immanuel Quickley has no regrets coming back for his sophomore season.
“I’ve said that multiple times, I’m so glad I came back,” he said. “Even at the start of the season coming back into my sophomore year, not even basketball-wise, but it’s great because now I really know where all my classes are.
“I know time management, I know when I need to be places and just simple things like that. I’ve just gotten more comfortable on and off the floor, which is beneficial to me and my teammates. I’m able to look out for everybody.”
His experience is starting to show and Quickley was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday after leading the Wildcats to a pair of victories during the past seven days. Quickley averaged 17 points and made eight of nine shots from long range in the Wildcats’ wins over Georgia and Alabama, respectively.
Quickley added that playing games at Rupp Arena are a big help.
“I just love playing at home honestly. The rims at Rupp (Arena) are great, the crowd’s been great,” he said. “I like playing on the road, too, but it’s always good to be home.”
CATS CLIMBING
Kentucky moved up four spots from No. 14 to 10th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
The Wildcats (12-3) carry a four-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s game at South Carolina in Columbia. Kentucky is ranked ahead of Louisville, which is No. 11 this week. League-leading Auburn (15-0, 3-0) is ranked No. 4 in the poll.
Gonzaga remains No. 1, followed by Baylor, Duke, Auburn, Butler, Kansas, San Diego State, Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky.
* * *
Gametracker: Kentucky at South Carolina, Wednesday at 6:30. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network
