South Laurel star Ally Collett out with torn knee ligament

By LARRY VAUGHT
South Laurel standout and Western Kentucky signee Ally Collett tore he posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in practice Wednesday and coach Chris Souder says she is “probably done for the year.”
The 5-6 guard has scored closed to 2,500 points — she is already South Laurel’s all-time leading scorer — and was a leading candidate for Miss Basketball honors this year. She helped South Laurel go 26-8 last year and her goal this season was to get South Laurel to the state tourney.
The PCL injury happens less often than the anterior cruciate ligament tear but it still normally takes at least four months and up to 12 to fully recover.
“She is devastated and we are all the same way,” Souder said. “The only good thing is that she will be fully recovered by the time she goes to Western Kentucky. Our locker room was awful today.”
I watched Collett play Monday when South Laurel lost 66-63 at Casey County, the top-ranked team in the 12th Region. South Laurel is 10-4 going into tonight’s home game with Whitley County with losses to Mercer County, another top team in the 12th Region; Sacred Heart, a top five team in the state; and Oxbridge Academy of West Palm Beach, Fla.
During tonight’s game South Laurel senior Amerah Steele, an Eastern Kentucky signee, needs just two points to reach 2,000 points.
“She is wearing No. 3 tomorrow night to honor Ally,” Souder said Thursday night.
