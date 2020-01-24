Texas Tech has “really impressed” John Calipari by being different

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky’s Super Bowl visits will continue Saturday night when it plays at No. 18 Texas Tech and once again coach John Calipari knows what will be awaiting his team.
“This will be one of best environments we play in,” Calipari said Thursday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “The good news is everywhere we go it is that way but this may be on top of that.
“This is what we need as team. I am trying to empower them. This will be a rough game, a team that plays hard. If someone is ot giving his best, other players have got to come to me and say, ‘Get him out Coach.’ That’s when I will know they are empowered.”
Texas Tech was a Final Four team last year that had a terrific chance to win the national title Virginia won. Calipari says he’s impressed by what Tech has done to rebuild the program with so many new faces.
“I am really impressed with what they do and how they play different. They play the post different. How they trap is different. They play pick and rolls different. Do different things on baseline out of bounds. Throw presses at you, some passive, some aggressive,” Calipari said. “Offensively they are eighth in the country, maybe higher now, on assisted baskets.”
Calipari obviously likes what Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has done and continues to do.
“He has them playing like a team and defending,” Calipari said. “It’s a new team and doing what they are doing has really impressed me.”
