Tyrese Maxey’s offense was “shaky” in SEC debut

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey followed-up his 25-point performance against Louisville with eight points in the Wildcats’ win over Missouri. Maxey is still seeking consistency as Kentucky settles into the routine of conference play.
“It’s different, of course,” Maxey said. “It’s your first year of college coming from the high school level. Players are better, competition (is) a lot harder (and you’ve got to) respond to coaching. But we just try — the whole freshman group — we’ve been trying to stay consistent and trying to get better every day.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Maxey was “shaky” in his SEC debut.
“His offense was shaky, which meant he emotionally wasn’t the same as he was the other night,” he said. “All these young kids, their offense gets their emotions either up or down. You can’t be that guy because then you’re like this the whole season.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m. Tuesday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
Maybe so, but I’ll take Maxey and day and any time. He’ll get it done.