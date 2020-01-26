UK signee John Young loved “nasty smash-mouth football” Cats showed in Belk Bowl win

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky signee John Young thought UK’s Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech was “awesome” and sets a terrific tone for the 2020 season.
Young, an offensive lineman from Louisville, was at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte along with UK quarterback signee Beau Allen of Lexington. The two are now roommates after starting classes at UK last week.
“It was probably the most fun game I have seen in person. From just a football standpoint it was just a good game and the end was great obviously,” Young said. “It was nasty smash-mouth football.
“Everybody knew Kentucky was going to run and was forcing teams to try and stop the run and teams were not able to do it. I really hope this all carries over to next season and I am pretty sure it will.
“Kentucky is really starting to pick up steam as a top tier program. We are going to compete for the SEC East next year. To me, it’s the best time ever to be a Kentucky player.”
