What’s wrong with college basketball? Let South Carolina coach Frank Martin explain

By LARRY VAUGHT
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin is never one to mince words and certainly didn’t when asked why the level of play in college basketball this year has not seemed quite as good as usual.
“The biggest problem we have at the high major level is most of us are young. For the Kentuckys of the world, they lose so many players to the draft. For us we just have guys transfer,” Martin said.
“It’s not a South Carolina problem. It is a societal thing. They all think they will average 32 minutes and average 22 points (per game as a freshman) and when they don’t, some up and leave. So you stay young and with youth comes inconsistency.
“There is a reason major corporations don’t hire 18 year olds to make decisions. They hire the to make coffee and give rides. We have got talented teams (in college basketball) who can beat anybody but because of immaturity can get beat by anybody, too.”
Frank Martin gets right to the point in very few words.