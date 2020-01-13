Why didn’t Kentucky work for top 10 player Isaiah Todd?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Isaiah Todd says he’s still trying to figure out “myself as a player” and trying to “dabble and kind of do everything” has become his speciality for Word of God (N.C.)
The 6-10 forward recently played at McCracken County Mustang Madness in western Kentucky. He’s a top 10 player in the 2020 recruiting class and a Michigan signee, but at one time many thought he might pick Kentucky. He had the Cats in his final five before picking Michigan over Kansas.
Todd said he did “very seriously” consider Kentucky.
“I talked to (assistant) coach Joel (Justus) since I was in 10th grade,” Todd said. “(John) Calipari came to visit me last year. They were on the radar for sure. Great program, great coaches. Just didn’t happen that way.”
He never made an official visit to Kentucky but it was clear he was a priority recruit for the Wildcats.
“I was the No. 1 recruit (in the nation) as a freshman and was on the radar early and kind of stayed on the radar. I wasn’t surprised when Kentucky reached out early and I really appreciated them for doing that. It made me feel good as a player and person,” Todd said.
Why didn’t it work out?
“Just didn’t work. No comment about that,” Todd said without elaborating on why it seemed that it was Justus, and not Calipari, who recruited him.
Why was Michigan right?
“I prayed about it. Just sat back and watched the cards unfold,” Todd said.
Of course, he’s going to get to play at least once against UK in college. Kentucky and Michigan signed a three-year contract to play with the first game in London, England, in December. After that the teams play home and home the next two years.
“That’s going to be fun,” Todd said.
