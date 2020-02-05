Sixth-grader Casey Combest aiming for best time in country

By LARRY VAUGHT
Owensboro sixth-grader King Combest recently ran a personal best time of 4.92 seconds in the 40-yard dash and also finished second out of 47 while competing against juniors and seniors at the McLean County Indoor Invitational.
Today he will be competing in Louisville at Western High School and his mother, Kisha Green, says he has had a pari of Kobe Bryant starting blocks made for the race in remembrance and honor of the late NBA star who recently died in a helicopter crash.
“He’s going for the number one time in the country,” Green said. “His goal is to be middle school state champion in the sixth grade in the 55 meters at the end of this month.”
Combest, 12, is also an accomplished football player as he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns and made 89 tackles in 10 games for his team last season.
Combest’s father, Casey Combest, still holds the national high school record in the indoor 60-meter dash at 6.57 seconds, a mark he set in 1999.
King Combest won the 100-meter dash last summer at the Kentucky Junior Olympics Championship in 13.08 seconds, a record time in the 11-12 age division a few weeks after he set a state record when he won the 100 at the Kentucky Elementary Track & Field Championship at Oldham County in 13.02 seconds.
