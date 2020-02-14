Alabama Theatre two hours of musical fun for everyone

By LARRY VAUGHT
MYRTLE BEACH — Not long after we got inside Alabama Theatre recently for the 2020 debut of “One The Show” we heard numerous local residents talking about how much they loved the show and how they had been coming for years to see the show.
Two hours later I understood why because this is a high energy show with a wide range of music that obviously has something for everyone. I have to admit getting to sing along with “YMCA” — which was released in 1978 by the Village People — brought a smile to my face. Same with the 1969 Neil Diamond hit, “Sweet Caroline.”
But the whole show was full of music that was fun to hear and often made you tap your feet like when emcee Greg Rowles, who has been with the show over 20 years, sang Hank Williams’ “Born to Boogie.”
However, there was also hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Sheena Easton on the program along with my favorite — disco hits that included the lights and outfits from that iconic era.
The dancers are a big part of the show, too, and must be in terrific physical condition to maintain the pace they do for two hours.
Comedian Ricky Mokel was a different kind of funny and just kept rolling out jokes and his own bits of wisdom that made it a lot of fun between acts.
Alabama Theatre also hosts a number of guest artist concerts during the year and I was a little sad I was not going to be in Myrtle Beach Saturday to hear Three Dog Night — the very first act I heard in concert a few years back.
If that’s not enough, the locals at this how we talked to encouraged us to come back for the holiday show in November and December that was voted No. 1 in Myrtle Beach. The South’s Grandest Christmas Show plays six nights a week and apparently is special holiday musical experience.
* * *
For more information go to www.Alabama-Theatre.com or call 843-272-1111/800-782-2262. Alabama Theatre is located at Barefoot Landing near a ton of restaurants and other entertainment options also
Here are show pictures courtesy of Alabama Theatre.
