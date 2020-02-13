Ashton Hagans helped make UK win ever more special for young fan Tuesday

By LARRY VAUGHT
One of my favorite photos from Vicki Graff after Kentucky’s win at Vanderbilt Tuesday night was sophomore guard Ashton Hagans signing an autograph for a young Kenucky fan at the arean.
After I posted the photo on Twitter, Chad Pyle of Franklin, Tenn., let me know it was his daughter, Presley, getting the autograph.
“This is a bi-annual game for Presley and I. We have two girls and I switch off taking them to this game every year,” Pyle said. “My wife and I are UK alum.
“Getting a chance to share UK sporting events with our girls is something that my wife and I have fun doing.”
They went to watch Kentucky beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl when Benny Snell became UK’s all-time leading rusher and ended up in a photo taken by UK Athletics. That was a nice bonus but when Pyle and his wife went to the Kroger Field they had quite a surprise — the picture was posted on one of the stadium walls.
I was hoping to maybe have a chance to meet the Pyles at the SEC Tournament in Nashville in March, but it won’t happen for a good reason.
“It falls on our spring break and we’ll be watching from the beach,” Pyle said.
Hard to fault a Big Blue fan for that.
