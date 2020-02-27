EJ Montgomery: “Our chemistry is evolving” and it shows on the court

By LARRY VAUGHT
He took only five shots but had eight points, a terrific offensive efficiency that was bumped even more by the five offensive rebounds he grabbed in Tuesday’s win at Texas A&M.
Sophomore EJ Montgomery also had five defensive boards, career-high three assists, two steals and one block while playing a career-high 38 minutes with just two fouls. His 10 rebounds also tied a season-high and coach John Calipari called his play outstanding.
“As good as I’ve seen EJ play in a while,” Calipari said.
Montgomery said it was easy to explain why he came close to a double-double.
“I just saw that they were trapping it, I know I had to step it up,” Montgomery said. “Josh [Nebo] is a big defender on their team, trying to stop him, I thought I just had to step up.”
Doing that helped foil Texas A&M’s strategy of paying extra attention inside to Nick Richards.
Kentucky seems to be getting better on a daily basis now and part of that is from the obvious team chemistry the Cats have developed.
“We have built the chemistry since the summer started. We mess with each other off the court and in the locker room if someone plays good, we will pour water on them, little stuff like that,” Montgomery said. “Our chemistry is evolving each and every other day. I am glad that those are my brothers who I get to play with.”
