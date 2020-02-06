Share this:

Highly rated Ohio running back Michael Drennen picks Cats

Vince Marrow with Michael Drennen (Twitter Photo)

By LARRY VAUGHT

Since the early national signing day in December Kentucky had seen its recruiting class drop from 15th nationally to 22nd in the Rivals.com rankings.

Somehow four-star offensive lineman R.J. Adams dropped to a three-star player after signing with UK and defensive end Samuel Anaele dropped about 100 spots in the national rankings for a reason or reasons I do not know.

Then Louisiana defensive back Joel Williams went from a four-star recruit to a three-star player.
But that overall UK ranking figures to pop back up a bit now that Ohio running back Michael Drennen has signed with Kentucky over a late push by USC.

Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow had been recruiting Drennen for four years and that won out over Drennen’s family connections in Los Angeles.

Drennen is a rare talent much like Lynn Bowden was when UK got him out of Ohio three years ago. He is ranked as the No. 6 all-purpose back by the 247Sports composite rankings and 246th player nationally. The only player in UK’s 2020 recruiting class ranked higher is Michigan five-star lineman Justin Rogers.

Marrow was obviously elated and posted a message on twitter “not to doubt him” after Drennen’s announcement. Kentucky has yet to officially comment on his signing but should Thursday when his paperwork arrives.

Larry Vaught

