John Calipari admits he deserved late technical but he’s had enough and has “got to stand up” for his players

By LARRY VAUGHT
With just over a minute to play Tuesday night and Kentucky leading Mississippi State by 10 points, UK coach John Calipari got hit with a technical foul.
During the 80-72 win, the Cats shot 36 free throws — including 12 in the final two minutes — to just 21 for State yet Calipari got the technical after an offensive goaltending call on Nick Richards. Calipari admitted after the game he deserved the technical.
“My thing is real simple. If an official — this is just my belief. I may be wrong in this. But if you miss a call and don’t make a call, it don’t matter what the coach does. Take it. Take it,” Calipari said.
“And so, you know, in that case, I did enough to deserve it. But I’m just — we’ve had a couple games now, I’m getting kind of up to in here now and so I’ve got to stand up for these kids. I can’t let stuff happen, or it’s okay to — I’m not going to let that happen.
“Now, this crew tonight did a good job on this game I thought. I mean, if they called a foul down here, they called a foul down here. You can’t take the last 10 fouls they fouled us on purpose. You have to eliminate those. But you know, it was a physical game. They were physical. And guess what? We were physical.”
Recent Comments