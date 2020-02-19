John Calipari had been “praying” for Nate Sestina and his prayers were answered at LSU

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
Kentucky made just two shots on their first 12 attempts from behind the arc in the first half, but broke out the slump with an impressive showing in the second half at LSU in Tuesday’s 79-76 win.
Nate Sestina made three treys, scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added a block. Sestina’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game at 67-52 with five minutes remaining.
Sestina credited his success to a book he’s been reading entitled “10-Minute Toughness” written by Jason Selk, recommended by UK coach John Calipari and trusted his training.
“I’ve been believing in that and trusting that it’s going to come to fruition eventually and I guess tonight it did,” Sestina said after hitting his first 3-pointer in the month of February. “(The game) was a big-time exhale for me, because it’s been frustrating because I haven’t been able to do anything defensively, either.
“For me, it’s not just about getting a bucket or anything like that. I’ve got to do something defensively to help my team and I have been struggling with that as well. Tonight, everything came to fruition.”
That’s what Calipari had been hoping for.
“I’ve been praying for him,” Calipari said. “I just wanted him to break through and I want all of (our) kids to play well.”
