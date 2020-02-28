John Calipari on Malik Monk: “We’re here for him.”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Former Kentucky standout Malik Monk was starting to seem at ease in his third NBA season with Charlotte and was averaging 17 points over the last 13 games when he was given an indefinite suspension by the NBA earlier this week for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.
Monk is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes this season, which was a big deal since he’s eligible for a contract extension after the season. Obviously, this won’t help his case.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Friday he had not talked to his former star and first-round NBA draft pick about his situation.
“I don’t know all the details. A little bit surprised and feel bad for him, but a lot of times things happen for a reason and it makes you square yourself away and makes yourself evaluate,” Calipari said.
“And again, as I say this, I don’t know any of the particulars, and I have not talked to him. I let his family know we’re here for him if he needs us or if they need us in any way. They know that we’re here for him.”
