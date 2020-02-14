John Calipari to Nate Sestina: Score more points than you give up

By LARRY VAUGHT
Before Kentucky played at Vanderbilt Tuesday night every player got a message from Kentucky coach John Calipari.
“My thing is no excuses and no cop-outs. You are what your stats say you are. If you’re not playing well don’t put it on someone else,” Calipari said.
He told senior Nate Sestina about when he coached the New Jersey Nets and had Keith Van Horn trying to guard Utah Jazz star Karl Malone — and noted that Sestina had no idea who the players were.
“Keith said to me ‘I can’t guard him. How am I going to guard him? What should I do.’ I said ‘Hm, I don’t think you can guard him either. Here’s my guess, he’s going to get 30 points on you. Get 32 on him and we’ll even this thing out,'” Calipari said.
“I’m telling Nate you’re getting beat pretty bad on stuff. OK, giving up six, eight points, score nine. Make some baskets. Don’t worry about what you don’t do, worry about what you do for us. And they had no idea Karl Malone is a Hall of Famer.”
