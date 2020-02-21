Keeping Vince Marrow paying immediate dividends

By LARRY VAUGHT
Wonder why whatever raise Kentucky football gave recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow to keep him from going to Michigan State was still a bargain for the Wildcats?
For the second straight day, Kentucky got an Ohio offensive lineman to verbally commit to the program and both were recruited by Marrow.
Lineman Paul Rodriguez made his verbal commitment on Wednesday and David Wohlabaugh did the same thing Thursday. Three-star Ohio linebacker Devon Williams committed in January before Marrow seriously considered jumping to Michigan State.
Kentucky has four of the top seven rated returning SEC offensive lineman in Darian Kinnard, Landon Young, Drake Jackson and Luke Fortner. Marrow has emphasized upgrading UK’s offensive and defensive lines the
The 6-6, 280-pound Wohlabaugh is the son of Dave Wohlabaugh, a nine-year NFL veteran. His brother, Jack, signed with Ohio State and then finished his career at Duke. The latest UK commit had offers from Maryland, West Virginia, Purdue and Pittsburgh.
Like Rodriguez, Wohlabaugh is a three-star prospect who is rated as the 22nd best player in Ohio by Rivals.com.
The 6-6, 305-pound Rodriguez had offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Rutgers, Toledo, Kent State, Bowling Green and Akron. Rodriguez is considered a rising star who likely will get more Power 5 scholarship offers despite his commitment to UK.
He wasn’t expecting to make such an early commitment — at least not until Marrow turned down Michigan State.
“I was getting down to finalizing my top schools but when coach Marrow declined the offer at Michigan State it pushed me over the edge,” Rodriguez told me Thursday. “It showed me how committed he was to Kentucky and that I didn’t have to worry about anybody leaving during my time there.
“Coach Marrow is very down to earth. He’s a great guy. You could tell that when you hang out with him. He really cares about his players and that’s the kind of coach I want to be with.”
What if Marrow had gone to Michigan State?
“Probably I would still have maybe picked UK but probably not nearly this early. But once he committed to Kentucky, I knew I was ready too,” Rodriguez said.
