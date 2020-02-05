Kentucky-Mississippi State photo gallery by Vicky Graff
Recent Posts
- Kentucky-Mississippi State photo gallery by Vicky Graff
- EJ Montgomery played exactly like what John Calipari’s “vision for him is”
- John Short gets his wish and meets Maria Montgomery — who had wanted to meet super UK fan for years
- John Calipari admits he deserved late technical but he’s had enough and has “got to stand up” for his players
- John Calipari says Cats Pause general manager Darrell Bird has “little short muscles”
- Nick Richards has statement game; ESPN’s Jimmy Dykes says he could be trending as lottery pick
- Numbers favor Cats by 5 over Mississippi State
- Kenny Payne on EJ Montgomery: “He has to learn to fight through his own demons”
- Need a UK pep talk? Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has it for you
- Kenny Payne doesn’t think Nick Richards got “arrogant” but also says “this ain’t the place for that” if junior needs extra love from coaches
Recent Comments