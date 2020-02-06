Share this:

Mark Stoops glad to add “versatile, dynamic” Michael Drennen

By UK ATHLETICS

LEXINGTON – Kentucky’s 2020 recruiting class welcomes another impressive recruit with the signing of four-star all-purpose back Michael Drennen II, head coach Mark Stoops announced today. The highly regarded Ohio prospect received over 40 scholarship offers and ultimately chose the Wildcats over Florida, Michigan and Southern California.

“We are so excited to add Michael to our already strong 2020 recruiting class,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “We’ve known him since he was an eighth-grader and he’s become an extremely versatile and dynamic player with big-time play-making ability. He can help us in so many ways and he’s a great addition to our Wildcat family.”

Michael Drennen II, Athlete, 5-11, 196, Fr.-HS, Dublin, Ohio (Coffman) – Consensus four-star prospect … Considered the No. 6 all-purpose back in the nation by 247Sports … No. 3 overall recruit in Ohio by Rivals and 247Sports … Four-year starter for head coach Mark Crabtree … Helped lead the Rocks to the state playoffs all four years of his prep career, including two straight regional title games … Was limited as a senior due to injury … Earned a spot on the All-America Future 50 game roster … Earned second-team All-Ohio honors as a junior in 2018 after rushing for 801 yards on 162 carries, making 30 receptions for 464 yards, and scoring 16 touchdowns in helping the Shamrocks (11-2) to a regional final … Earned the 2019 Buckeye Blue Chip Award, given by the Touchdown Club of Columbus … Excels in the classroom with a 3.7 grade point average … Had over 40 scholarship offers but ultimately chose Kentucky over Southern California, Alabama, Arizona State Auburn, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and Tennessee … Nickname is “Donut.”

The signing further bolsters a class rated in the Top 25 nationally by Rivals and includes several of the highest-rated players to sign with UK since the recruiting services began evaluating and ranking players. The Cats now have 11 signees who have been rated as four- or five-star players by Rivals. Prospective student-athletes have until April 1, 2020 to sign national letters of intent.

Here is a list of Kentucky’s 2020 recruiting class.

 

Name                                 Pos.       Ht.        Wt.     Cl.-Exp.      Hometown (Previous College/High School)

Reuben “R.J.” Adams         OL          6-3       325     Fr.-HS        Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge Senior)

*Beau Allen                                      QB        6-2      200            Fr.-HS   Lexington, Ky. (Lexington Catholic)

*Sam Anaele                                    OLB      6-4      250            Fr.-HS   Deerfield Beach, Fla. (McDougle Technical Institute)

*Kalil Branham                                WR       6-1      210            Fr.-HS   Columbus, Ohio (Northland)

*Deondre Buford                             OL        6-5      285            Fr.-HS   Detroit, Mich. (Martin Luther King)

Izayah Cummings                             WR       6-3      215            Fr.-HS   Louisville, Ky. (Male)

Michael Drennen II            ATH       5-11     196     Fr.-HS        Dublin, Ohio (Coffman)

Jeremy Flax                                      OL        6-6      320            So.-JC   Detroit, Mich. (Robichaud/Independence CC)

*Joey Gatewood                              QB        6-5      230            So.-TR  Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail/Auburn)

Josaih Hayes                                    DL         6-2      315            Fr.-HS   Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake)

Rickey Hyatt Jr.                                DB        6-0      190            Fr.-HS   Westerville, Ohio (Central)

*D’Eryk Jackson                               LB         6-1      250            Fr.-HS   Dublin, Ga. (West Laurens)

Josh Jones                                        OL        6-6      300            Fr.-HS   Phenix City, Ala. (Central-Phenix City)

*JuTahn McClain                             RB        5-10    180            Fr.-HS   Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield)

*Octavious Oxendine        DL          6-3       296     Fr.-HS        Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin)

*Andru Phillips                                DB        6-0      180            Fr.-HS   Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin)

Justin Rogers                                    DL         6-3      315            Fr.-HS   Oak Park, Mich. (Oak Park)

Tre’Vonn Rybka                               DL         6-4      300            Fr.-HS   Dickson, Tenn. (Dickson County)

Earnest Sanders IV             WR         6-1       205     Fr.-HS        Flint, Mich. (Beecher)

Vito Tisdale                                      DB        6-1      201            Fr.-HS   Bowling Green, Ky. (Bowling Green)

Carrington Valentine         DB          6-0       185     Fr.-HS        Cincinnati, Ohio (Moeller)

*Joel Williams                                  DB        6-1      190            Fr.-HS   Baton Rouge, La. (Madison Prep Academy)

*John Young                                    OL        6-7      290            Fr.-HS   Louisville, Ky. (Christian Academy)

*Early Enrollees

