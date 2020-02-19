Professor/UK fan writes fifth book about UK basketball

Middlesboro — A college professor, who also moonlights as a longtime credentialed sports columnist in Kentucky, has written another book about University of Kentucky basketball.
The new 256-page paperback by Jamie H. Vaught, a professor at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Middlesboro, is titled “Chasing the Cats: A Kentucky Basketball Journey.” After writing four books about UK hoops during the 1990s and 2000s, this is Vaught’s first book in 16 years.
Like his previous books, the new volume features interesting profiles of individuals – mostly former players and student managers — who have strong ties with the Wildcat men’s program. Coach John Calipari, broadcaster Dick Vitale and LSU coaching legend Dale Brown are featured, as well.
The individuals profiled in “Chasing the Cats” were interviewed by the author, who once worked for The Cats’ Pause magazine as a sports columnist for 13 years during his early days.
Wrote Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network and ESPN on the back cover of the book, “This is an absolutely wonderful book and a must read for any Kentucky fan. Jamie Vaught displays in ‘Chasing the Cats’ a brilliant insight to UK basketball and a beautiful writing style sure to please basketball fans everywhere. I don’t remember a book I have enjoyed more. Just a rich and riveting read.”
Like Finebaum, UK personalities Mike Pratt and Matt Jones also wrote blurbs for the book.
In addition to sports writing, Vaught – a Somerset High School graduate who grew up in Science Hill, Ky. — has taught in higher education for nearly 35 years. He has been at Southeast Kentucky CTC since 1991. He has two degrees from UK, including a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
The book, which is scheduled for release around February 22, will be available online (Amazon.com, AcclaimPress.com, among others) as well as major book stores. The book signings have already been lined up for late February and March during the March Madness in Middlesboro, Lexington and Somerset.
The publisher of the new paperback is Acclaim Press in Missouri. In the past, Acclaim Press has published several sports books, including biographies about ex-hoops stars Artis Gilmore and “King” Kelly Coleman as well as the Kentucky Colonels of the now-defunct American Basketball Association.
