Quarterback Joey Gatewood still applying for waiver but sees positives if he has to sit out 2020 season

By LARRY VAUGHT
Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood certainly passed the look test at Kentucky’s media opportunity Wednesday with early enrollees in the 2020 recruiting class.
He’s listed at 6-5, 230 pounds and looks every bit of that. He’s also got an unassuming, outgoing personality that UK teammates and fans should really like.
He redshirted in 2018 at Auburn and then played in five games as a redshirt freshman — he completed five of seven passes for 54 yards and ran 29 times for 148 yards and three scores — before deciding to transfer.
Once he put his name into the transfer portal, he made two visits to UK and committed to the Cats.
To be able to play in 2020, he would need a waiver from the NCAA.
“I am going to try (to ask for a waiver) and see how that goes but I don’t have any more information,” Gatewood said.
Does he have a good case?
“We’ll see,” Gatewood smiled and said.
What if he has to sit out a year and then have two years of eligibility left for 2021 and 2022?
“There are a lot of positives and negatives to it (sitting out a year),” Gatewood said. “Just get to know the group of guys around me a little more, get a better understanding of the offense and how things are done and see more how the program is ran.
“It would give me a whole spring and fall camp and then after that take the ball and just run with it.”
He was a four-star recruit and 26th rated player overall nationally in the 2018 recruiting class after throwing for 1,468 yards and 12 scores and running for 1,100 yards and 16 scores to help his team win the Florida Class 7A state title.
