Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams says John Calipari “best coach in this generation of college athletics”

By LARRY VAUGHT
It’s not unusual for opposing Southeastern Conference coaches to praise Kentucky or credit coach John Calipari the job he does winning with young teams year after year.
However, none have ever been quite as complimentary as Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams was after UK’s win over his team Tuesday night.
“Anybody who is inducted into the hall of fame while their career is still going on, I think that’s incredibly rare,” Williams said.
I agree. But the bombshell came next.
“He’s the best coach, in my opinion, in this generation of college athletics to do the job he’s done at Kentucky. What he’s done there in the last 10 years, it’s remarkable,” Williams said.
Take that Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke coach who is considered the No. 1 college coach by most. But not Williams and he doesn’t think Calipari is going to slow down, either.
“I think he’s going to do the exact same or a little better over the next 10 years,” Williams said.
Kentucky fans have to hope he’s right.
“I have great respect for him. He’s always been over the top kind to me when he didn’t have to be. He’s been very respectful towards me, long before I became a head coach,” Williams said. “Most guys as successful as he is don’t function with the humility in the coaching industry that he does.”
