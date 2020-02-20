Tyrese Maxey is a freshman that John Calipari expects to play like a junior

By LARRY VAUGHT
Just a few minutes after Kentucky won at LSU Tuesday night, coach John Calipari was back pushing freshman Tyrese Maxey for more.
He missed 10 of 15 shots in the 79-76 win but has 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block and three turnovers in 37 minutes.
“Right now, I’ve got to get Tyrese down the stretch playing better. I mean, he’s bank missing shots that could end the game. Like, bank missing,” Calipari said.
“We’ve got to get him to where he has a different mentality. That means you can make them but when that point in the game comes you’re not comfortable yet. So, we’ve got to talk him through it, say, ‘OK, what are you thinking? What’s your mind saying to you? We’re saying we want you to score, are we wrong? We want you to the free throw line, and you went 1 for 2 and gave them a chance. It would have been seven.’
“But he’s, again – he’s a freshman that we expect him to be a junior. That’s what it is where we are.”
