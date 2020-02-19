UK signee Treasure Hunt hopes school will remember her like it does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky signee Treasure Hunt recently was invited to play in the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago March 27 after earlier being named to the McDonald’s All-American Game — becoming only the 11th UK signee ever picked for the game — in Houston. She’s also one of the 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Naismith High School Girls Trophy given to the nation’s top prep player.
Hunt, a top 10 player nationally, plays for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.) and is coached by her mother, Keisha. She averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals as a junior and this year is averaging 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 seals per game.
If you recognize the name Hamilton Heights Christian Academy it’s because another UK star — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — also played there. He was a first-round draft pick after one year at UK and now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“I really didn’t know him all that well,” Hunt said. “He was a senior when I was a freshman but he was in some of my classes.”
Yet even then she thought he was a special player.
“You could see he was a great player and I always thought he would make it to the league (NBA),” Hunt said. “I still don’t know how he impacted the game so much and was so good at such a young age. ”
Gilgeous-Alexander’s legacy lives on today at the school.
“Yes, people still talk about him, especially my math teacher who is always talking about him,” Hunt said. ”
Many would think Hunt’s talent is special to where she can be a player those at Hamilton Heights could be talking about years from now, too.
“I would really hope it could be the same with me being remembered like he is but I know I have a lot of work to do to make that happen,” she said.
Recent Comments