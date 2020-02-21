Vince Marrow shows kindness to family of UK fan Matt Walter

By LARRY VAUGHT
Danville attorney Matt Walter, an avid UK fan his entire life, will be laid to rest Friday after his unexpected passing on Monday at age 41.
He was a friend to so many and never ever did he tire of talking about his beloved Wildcats and it didn’t matter if it was basketball or football. He inherited that gene from his dad, Bing Walter, who traveled for years to UK away football games.
Matt Walter’s son, Townsend, age 8, has the same love for the Wildcats his father did and I am pretty confident there have been very few autograph signings at KSBar & Grill the last two years that the two have not attended. The favorite, though, had to be when Benny Snell was there.
So it was extremely touching to see Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow send flowers for Walter’s visitation today. Marrow is a gifted recruiter but also an incredibly kind man who is always looking for ways to make others feel better.
The message Marrow put on the flowers: “Your family is in our prayers.”
Earlier today the UK coach posted this on Twitter, a spot where Matt Walter loved to interact with UK fans and media members: “Sorry to hear the passing of Matt Walter he was really a true fan who loved @UKFootball I will be praying for his wife and 3 kids. God bless and Go Big Blue.”
It’s like you can just sense Matt Walter smiling and savoring this moment with the Big Blue because he was convinced Marrow was perhaps the best thing ever to happen to UK football and today Marrow again proved why to me.
